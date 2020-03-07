Scabz release Scott Morrison-critical single ‘What You Stand For’

Sydney punk band Scabz have released a new Scott Morrison-critical single, entitled ‘What You Stand For’. Listen to it below.

Lead singer Siobhan Poynton sings “Not my god/Not my boss/Not my PM” on the chorus refrain. The single artwork features a cartoon of the Australian Parliament in flames.

It’s the second consecutive political track from the band, following the release of ‘Feel Good Summer’ in November of last year. ‘What You Stand For’ is the B Side of a 7″ release featuring the two tracks, out today. Watch the video for ‘Feel Good Summer’ below.

Newtown’s self-proclaimed “shittest band” were named a feature artist on triple j’s Unearthed in October of last year. The radio station’s group music director Richard Kingsmill called the band “razor sharp” in a review left on the site. They also spent last year touring with Skeggs, and made festival appearances at Yours and Owls, the now defunct Mountain Sounds and Festival of the Sun.

Scabz are supporting Bootleg Rascal for dates on their upcoming national tour in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in March and April. The dates are below.

Bootleg Rascal 2020 tour dates with Scabz:

Brisbane, Ivory Tusk (March 27)

Sydney, Marrickville Bowling Club (April 2)

Melbourne, Howler (3)

