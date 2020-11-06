SCABZ unveil searing new single ‘Pressure’

SCABZ are gearing up for the release of their debut album, and today (November 6) they’ve dropped the latest cut from it, ‘Pressure’.

‘Pressure’, which is also the album’s title track, features chanting verses over a muted bassline before erupting into a searing chorus backed with glowing riffs.

Listen to ‘Pressure’ below:

Advertisement

“‘Pressure’ is about what it actually feels like to live in a world where you have no power and no control,” lead singer Siobhan Poynton said of the song in a press statement.

“Not necessarily the anger but the actual feeling of being under pressure to understand and fix something you didn’t choose.”

The band also revealed that there will be a music video to accompany ‘Pressure’ released in the coming weeks.

‘Pressure’ is the second single the band have released so far from their album, dropping lead single ‘Guess Who?‘ early last month. The album is set for release at the end of the month, on Friday November 30.

Advertisement

‘Guess Who?’ is a powerful, tongue-in-cheek commentary on the police force, continuing the band’s streak of politically charged music.

Back in March, the band released one-off single ‘What You Stand For‘, making no secret of their thoughts towards Prime Minister Scott Morrison, with single artwork displaying Parliament House up in flames.