Scarface receives kidney transplant from son after battle with COVID-19

Houston rapper and Geto Boys member Scarface (aka Brad Jordan) is on the mend following his lengthy battle with COVID-19, receiving a kidney transplant from his son Chris earlier this week.

Scarface revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 last March, noting a month later that he was receiving dialysis for kidney failure as a result of the virus. He then issued a plea for organ donors to come forward in October, saying that although his lungs fully recovered from damages inflicted by COVID-19, his kidneys had not.

In a post uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday (September 14), Chris announced that he’d be donating a kidney to his father, sharing a photo of the two onstage with the caption: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy!! Tomorrow we having surgery!!!!”

The surgery was successful, as Chris shared in an update yesterday (September 16): “What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers.”

He followed the update with an emotional video of Scarface holding his hand and saying: “You saved my life, boy. I love you, son. I feel so much better for this.” At one point in the clip, Scarface hurts himself by laughing too hard, yelling, “Oh, fuck!”

James Prince – CEO of label Rap-A-Lot, to which Scarface and the Geto Boys are signed – shared a photo taken at the same time the video was shot, with Scarface and Chris both offering smiles and thumbs up. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love,” Prince captioned the photo.

“Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

Scarface released his most recent album, ‘Deeply Rooted’, in September of 2015.