Scarface reveals he’s on dialysis after testing positive for coronavirus

Scarface has given an update on his coronavirus situation after testing positive for the virus last month.

The Houston rap legend has been self-isolating for the past few weeks after returning home from hospital. He first experienced symptoms that included a lack of taste and smell, vomiting, fever pneumonia and kidney failure.

“People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this,” he said at the time of contracting the virus.

Giving an update on his health, Scarface has now revealed that he felt he was inches away from death and is currently on dialysis due to kidney failure because of the coronavirus.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he told fellow Geto Boys rapper Willie D. “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia – both lungs – and kidney failure in my house.”

Revealing that he had to return to hospital, Face said that he “just got out of the hospital Monday.”

“I gotta change my entire diet,” he continued. “I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

He also described some of the symptoms while fighting the virus: “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.” He added that he lost about 30 pounds.

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life. I was inches away from death,” he said.

Meanwhile, New York rapper Fred The Godson has died after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month.

The rapper, who was named as one of the XXL Freshman class in 2011 alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller, revealed on April 6 that he was in hospital and had been placed on a ventilator after contracting the virus.