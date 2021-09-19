Scientists name new fossils after French metal band Gojira

Gojira have become the latest band to have some fossils named after them.

The French metal band have had a trio of “brittle star fossils” named in their honour by scientists at Luxembourg’s Natur Musee and America’s Florida Museum (via Kerrang!).

The brittle stars, which are a similar shape to starfish, were discovered in France, Luxembourg and Austria on what was once the Jurassic Tethys Ocean bed.

The scientists named the three fossils Ophiogojira labadiei, Ophiogojira andreui and Ophioduplantiera noctiluca.

In a report published by the scientists, the name is explained in more detail.

They wrote: ​“Genus named in honour of French metal band Gojira, for producing songs of an unfathomable intensity, beautifully dark and heavy, and exploring the abyss of life and death, of human strength and error, and of thriving and yet threatened oceans.”

Gojira will hit the road in the new year for a run of shows in support of their seventh album ‘Fortitude’, which was released in April.

Beginning the tour in Helsinki, Gojira will go on to make stop-offs in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Budapest and other cities throughout January into February and March 2022. You can see a full list of dates here.

In a review of Gojira’s latest album, NME wrote: “Positioning themselves somewhere between Bring Me The Horizon’s future-metal and the brute force of the genre’s legends, Gojira might be the perfect metal band for right now.”