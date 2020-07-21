Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott ditch Red Hot Chili Peppers podcast series after one episode

Comedians Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott have seemingly ditched their Red Hot Chili Peppers podcast after just one episode.

The pair debuted their new creation earlier this month, which followed on from their podcasts on the music of U2 and R.E.M.

But after discussing the band’s 1985 debut album ‘Freaky Styley’ in episode one, the pair have decided that they’d much rather discuss Talking Heads instead.

The clues began when the second episode arrived last week (Juky 15) with the title ’77’, which is Talking Heads’ 1977 debut LP.

The episode started with Aukerman and Scott discussing RHCP’s 1987 album ‘The Uplift Mofo Party Plan’, but they soon discussed how they wished they had picked Talking Heads instead – prompting them to take a massive left-turn with the series.

“Adam, I gotta say I’m happy we did this,” Aukerman said at the end of the episode, with Adam replying “Me too…and I think we should see this one through.”

And see it through they certainly have – the podcast series title has since been updated to U Talkin’ Talking Heads 2 My Talking Head? and features a reimagined cover of the band’s iconic ‘Remain in Light’ album.

Late last year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that guitarist John Frusciante would be rejoining the band after leaving in 2008.

Back in February, footage emerged of the band playing with Frusciante for the first time in over a decade. The Chilis played alongside with Frusciante at a memorial for Andrew Burkle, an aspiring filmmaker and the son of billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle.

The memorial was organised by the Tony Hawk Foundation, a charity focused on making skate parks available to today’s youth.