Scott & Charlene’s Wedding announce ‘Live At The Tote’ album

Melbourne dolewave stalwarts Scott & Charlene’s Wedding have announced the release of a new live album, recorded at their last pre-pandemic show at The Tote in January.

The gig saw the band celebrate ten years since the release of their first album, ‘Para Vista Social Club’, and reunite with ex-guitarist Gill Tucker. UV Race frontman Marcus Reichsteiner joined them on stage for the final song, ‘Live It Up’.

The setlist was drawn predominantly from their 2019 mini-album ‘When In Rome, Carpe Diem’ and 2016’s ‘Mid Thirties Single Scene’, with favourites ‘Footscray Station’ and ‘Two Weeks’ also featured.

‘Live At The Tote’ will be released digitally, and as a limited edition cassette run of just 150 tapes, on October 2 via Bedroom Suck. It features cover artwork painted by frontman Craig Dermody.

Ahead of the release, Scott & Charlene’s Wedding have released the live version of ‘Two Weeks’, the forthcoming record’s opening track. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://scottandcharleneswedding.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-tote">Live at The Tote by Scott & Charlene’s Wedding</a>

After the Tote show in January, Scott & Charlene’s Wedding said they were not taking live bookings for the immediate future. On the live record, Dermody said he would “cherish this run of Scott & Charlene’s Wedding shows forever. It has been an honour”.

In August however, Dermody held a lowkey livestream performance playing Scott & Charlene songs to farewell a house in North Fitzroy he had lived in for most of the band’s existence. Per an event bio, Dermody played some new material.

Scott & Charlene’s Wedding released the mini-album ‘When In Rome, Carpe Diem’ in November last year.