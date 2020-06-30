Scott Darlow shares music video for ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’

Singer/songwriter and First Nations activist Scott Darlow has released the official music video for his recent single, ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’. The track features support vocals from Birds of Tokyo’s Ian Kenny.

‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ was released on June 12 through Reclusive, a new label formed by Mushroom Group’s Michael Gudinski which launched last week. Darlow was Reclusive’s flagship signing.

The clip was produced by Mushroom Creative House and premiered on YouTube today (July 1) at 9am AEST.

Watch the music video for ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ below:

In a statement, Darlow described the track as “a song that I’ve spent my whole life trying to write”, as it touches on Aboriginality and equality in Australia. Streaming and download proceeds from the track will go toward the Wirrpanda Foundation.

“It is difficult to articulate the battle I’ve felt as an Indigenous person, when there is still so much love, passion and connection to Australian land,” he said.

“‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ isn’t just a song written for the current Black Lives Matter movement – this is the journey that I have lived and breathed my entire life.”

At the time of Darlow’s signing announcement, Gudinski flagged the singer will be releasing “a very strong EP in the next couple of months”.