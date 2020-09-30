Scott Darlow shares new track ‘Bind The Hands Of Time’

Singer-songwriter and First Nations activist Scott Darlow has today (October 1) shared his second single of the year, ‘Bind The Hands Of Time’.

Written with Mark Lizotte — aka Diesel — the track follows on from Darlow’s previous single ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark (feat. Ian Kenny)’. ‘Bind The Hands Of Time’ arrives accompanied by a music video. Watch it below:

In June, Darlow became the first artist signed to Michael Gudinski’s new label, Reclusive Records.

While the label is yet to announce any further signings, ‘Bind The Hands Of Time’ as well as ‘You Can’t See Black In The Dark’ have both been released through the fledgeling imprint.

“‘Bind The Hands Of Time’ is a song that was born out of a really hard, but ultimately life changing, season in my life,” Darlow said of his latest track in a press statement.

“Life is hard and problems can feel impossible to overcome, but overnight things can turn around and everything will begin to feel joyful again.”

At the time of his signing to Reclusive Records, Gudinski said that Darlow would be releasing “a very strong EP in the next couple of months”. The label is yet to confirm a release date for the EP or whether Darlow’s two recent singles will appear on it.