Scott Hutchison’s family are looking for new ideas on how to improve mental health help for young people

The family of late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison have spoken of their loss and how it has inspired them to fight for better mental health provisions for young people.

Hutchison took his own life back in May 2018 following a lengthy battle with depression and anxiety. His family and bandmates then set up the Tiny Changes mental charity in his memory. They are now accepting applications for new and inventive ideas of how to improve mental health services for young people.

In a new interview his mother Marion, along with brother and bandmate Grant, have spoken of how the impact of his death has driven them to bring about positive change.

“Losing your child is the worst thing that can ever happen to a parent,” Marion told The Sunday Post. “I don’t think anyone ‘gets’ it unless it’s something they have been through. I can’t expect them to and wouldn’t want them to.

“Scott will be in my heart and my life forever, but it’s the tremor and the loss and everything else you carry with you that’s like a shadow that will never leave. We have to try to build a life outside that shadow.”

It was Scott’s nature as an “anxious wee boy” as a child that earned him the nickname ‘frightened rabbit’, Marion explained, adding that more help should be available for youngsters to overcome such obstacles. “Looking back, I can see he was a wee boy that probably needed help – but it never dawned on me to take him to the doctor’s,” she continued. “We did what families do and just worked around it.”

Marion went on to discuss the support they’ve received from others who have lost close ones to suicide, explaining: “If we can do something to make a difference to help ­others, prevent other suicides from ­happening, then it helps. It had to be something ­different, because Scott was different. We decided to focus on ­children and young people with mental health issues.

“We have discovered there are gaps there, so we definitely made the right choice. We’ve got to get people help before this awful stage – because then it’s too late.”

She added: “We were a ­shattered family at the start, but we have come back united. And I know we’re doing what Scott would have wanted. I always had a real closeness with Scott and I still feel like he’s here. He’s still talking to me and I know he approves.”

Speaking about the “huge gaps” in mental health services, Marion argued that “there should be much more done in schools to educate kids with anxieties like Scott had”. Their charity in Scott’s memory, Tiny Changes, will be launching in 2020 and are open to ideas about new way to tackle the problem.

“We’re taking applications, and looking for things that haven’t been tried before,” said Grant. “There has to be an answer out there, and we’re determined to find it.”

Click here for more information and to donate to the Tiny Changes mental health charity in memory of Scott Hutchison.

This comes after Coldplay honoured Hutchison by giving him a songwriting credit after being inspired by his solo Owl John track ‘Los Angeles Be Kind’ on their new album song ‘Everyday Lives‘.

Last summer Frightened Rabbit release the tribute record ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ with covers by the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Twilight Sad, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Chvrches Lauren Mayberry and many more. The album was planned by frontman Scott Hutchison before his death.

For help and advice on mental health: