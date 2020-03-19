Scott Morrison announces full travel ban on non-residents and non-Australian citizens

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a full travel ban on non-residents and non-citizens arriving into Australia. The move will come into effect at 9pm AEDT tomorrow night (March 20).

Today’s announcement, made during a press conference with Treasurer Josh Frydenburg this afternoon, follows the recent ban on public gatherings of over 500 people and now completely eliminates the possibility of international touring acts in Australia for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak – which Australian festivals and concerts have been affected?

Advertisement

On March 18, Mr Morrison issued a mandate which advised Australians against all international travel; the first time such a directive had been issued in the country’s history. He also announced the public gatherings ban would be reduced to non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more for indoor sites.

Earlier today, Mr Morrison reiterated talking points from yesterday’s press conference. He said the current bans are expected to be kept in place for six months, “based on the advice I have, at least”. That is not concrete policy however, and is subject to change.

New Zealand simultaneously announced it would also be closing its borders to non-residents and non-citizens.

Recently, major music festivals have been forced to choose between postponement and outright cancellation. Splendour In The Grass pushed back its 2020 event to October as a precautionary measure to move the festival out of the winter months. Meanwhile, Groovin The Moo’s 2020 event has been cancelled for the first time in its 15 year history.