Scott Morrison lays out new social distance rules for indoor gatherings to combat coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that indoor gatherings of less than 100 people will now require four square meters’ space per person “in an enclosed space, in a room,” due to coronavirus concerns.

Mr Morrison announced these rules, which give further shape to the current public gatherings ban, at a press conference on the afternoon of March 20.

“So for example, if you’ve got a room, if you’ve got a premises, if you’ve got a meeting room or something like that, that’s 100 square metres, then you can have 25 people in that room,” he said.

“Now, in addition to that, you should continue to practise, wherever possible, the 1m or 1.5m of healthy distance between each of us, to ensure that we are limiting the contact and limiting the potential for the spread of the virus.”

Mr Morrison also provided further detail of the second coronavirus stimulus package in the conference, which still did not include any specific mention of relief for the arts and entertainment sector.

“[The new package] is focusing heavily on small, medium size businesses, sole traders and it is also providing for the incoming support that will be necessary for those most directly impacted by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus,” he said.

On March 20, Federal Labor Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke spoke to NME Australia about coronavirus’ impact on the Australian music industry. “If the unthinkable were to happen and the government didn’t come up with the money, Australian culture will change forever. We haven’t had a moment like this in the last 100 years. Everything’s at stake. Every company is at stake. The future is at stake,” Mr Burke said.

“The Australian government needs to get the next four days right.”