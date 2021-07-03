Scott Weiland and Robert Trujillo’s sons have formed a new band called Blu Weekend

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo – the sons of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, respectively – have formed a new project under the moniker Blu Weekend.

The band, fleshed out with guitarist Anthony Laurie and drummer Jackson Morris, made their debut at the iHollywood Film Festival last weekend, where they performed as part of the premiere festivities for Charvel documentary The Original Charvel Gang.

Weiland and Trujillo previously played together in Suspect208 alongside Slash’s son, London Hudson, before splitting back in May – only six months after the project debuted last November. Prior to their split, Weiland was allegedly ousted from the band due to complications with drug abuse.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Trujillo explained how the sound of Blu Weekend would differ from that of Suspect208: “I guess we have more of a punk vibe,” he said.

“What we’re gonna play tonight is gonna be more of a punk vibe to it. ‘Cause we’re gonna play a song [called] ‘Shark Attack’, playing one of Noah’s old songs. So it should be pretty fun.”

Take a look at the full interview below:

Trujillo was also asked if he’d be down to fill in for Korn bassist Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu, after it was announced last month that Fieldy would take an extended hiatus from the band to deal with “bad habits”. Trujillo – who previously filled in for Fieldy when he was just 12 years old – noted that should the opportunity arrive, he’d be interested.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I know the songs from a while back, so I have my experience playing. If they’re interested, I’m obviously more than down to go play with them.”

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview back in December, Noah Weiland responded to comparisons between his voice and his late father’s.

“I’m not really worried about me living in a shadow. It’s only so long before people only know me for who I am,” he said. “I guess a lot of people say I sound like my dad, but that’s such a small example out of what we can do.”