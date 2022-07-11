Screamfeeder headlining Brisbane edition of 2022 Reclink Community Cup

Organisers of the Reclink Community Cup – an annual AFL match held to raise funds for its titular nonprofit – have announced the performing roster for this year’s Brisbane edition, headlined by seminal alt-rockers Screamfeeder.

This year’s match will go down on Sunday July 31, and will be held at the Everton Wolves JAFC ground in Enoggera Memorial Park – find tickets here.

As is always the case, it will see two purpose-formed football teams – the Rocking Horses (named for the iconic Queen Street record store) and the Brisbane Lines – go head to head for charity. The latter group is historically comprised of radio hosts (namely those from 4ZZZ) and media figures, while the former is made up of local musicians.

Among those drafted in for this year’s Rocking Horses roster are members of The Church, WAAX, Dead Letter Circus, Birds Of Tokyo and Sweater Curse. In addition to Screamfeeder, the event’s live music program will feature Bugs and Platonic Sex.

Every cent raised from the event will be donated to Reclink, a non-profit organisation that, per its website, “provides evidence-based sport and art programs to disadvantaged Australians to create socially inclusive, life-changing opportunities”.

In a statement shared with TheMusic, CEO Dave Wells said: “Every day, across Australia, the incredible Reclink team is running community sport and recreation programs for people who are marginalised and disconnected. The Reclink program has been proven to work – improved physical health, mental health, and social inclusion for those in our community that need it most.”

Back in May, it was announced that the official theme for the 2022 Reclink Community Cup – which is also held annually in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra and Fremantle – would be based on Archie Roach’s 2016 song ‘Let Love Rule’.

In his own statement, the legendary Gunditjmara/Bundjalung singer, songwriter and activist said the song is “about love being the main sentiment in your life, the driving force that inspires you each day to do what you do”.

Emboldening his support for its link to the Reclink Community Cup, he continued: “Community is also a tangible expression of love and connection. What better way to express love than to come together, playing a game of footy and listening to some great Australian music?”