Gordi, Alex Lahey, Birdz among 2021 Screen Music Awards nominees

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild Of Screen Composers have revealed the nominees for the 2021 Screen Music Awards, with Alex Lahey, Gordi, Haiku Hands, Birdz and Trials among those named.
The aforementioned artists are all first-time nominees, with all shortlisted in the Best Original Song Composed for the Screen category.
Lahey and Gordi, along with Gabriel Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) are nominated for their The Mitchells vs. the Machines track ‘On My Way’. Haiku Hands, along with Joelistics and Hermitude‘s Luke Dubber, meanwhile, are nominated for their Freaky cut ‘Suck My Cherry’.
Birdz, Trials and Fred Leone are nominated for ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky, with Brontë Horder rounding out the nominations with ‘Fragile Soul’ from Ellie Was Here.
Elsewhere, composers Antony Partos, Cezary Skubiszewski and Michael Yezerski all have three nominations each across categories like Feature Film Score of the Year, Best Music for a Documentary, Best Soundtrack Album, Best Music for a Television Series or Serial and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie. See the full list of nominations below.
The 2021 Screen Music Awards were initially set to take place in November of last year, but were pushed back to 2022 due to uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions. The awards are are set to be announced on February 22, however, no live event will take place.
The nominees for the 2021 Screen Music Awards are:
Best Music for an Advertisement
Matteo Zingales – Save Our Sons: Heartbeat
Scott Langley – Suncorp Team Girls | The Drive
Jonathan Dreyfus and Daniel Müller – The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi
Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall – The Worst Block in Town: Australian Red Cross
Best Music for a Documentary
Cezary Skubiszewski – Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution
Caitlin Yeo – Playing with Sharks
Maria Grenfell – Quoll Farm
Rob Law – The Magnitude of All Things
Best Music for a Short Film
Fiona Hill – Circumstance 2000
Jorden Heys – Elagabalus
Jonathan Nix – Lifeblood
Adam Moses – Yellow Jack
Best Soundtrack Album
Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson, Steve Peach –Bluey the Album
Christopher Gordon – Buckley’s Chance
Freya Berkhout – The Greenhouse
Michael Yezerski – The Vigil
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Nathan Bird, Fred Leone, Daniel Rankine – ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ (Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky)
Brontë Horder – ‘Fragile Soul’ (Ellie Was Here)
Alex Lahey, Sophie Payten, Gabriel Strum – ‘On My Way’ (The Mitchells Vs. The Machines)
Luke Dubber, Beatrice Lewis, Joel Ma, Claire Nakazawa, Mieh Nakazawa, Angus Stuart – ‘Suck My Cherry’ (Freaky)
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Joff Bush – Bluey
Ack Kinmonth – Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal
Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little – Dive Club
Russell Thornton – Space Nova: Seaweed Samba
Best Television Theme
Ned Beckley, Joni Hogan, Josh Hogan – 100% Wolf
Cezary Skubiszewski, Jan Skubiszewski – Halifax Retribution
Roger Mason – Hungry Ghosts
Maria Alfonsine – Wakefield
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
David McCormack, Matteo Zingales – Bump
David McCormack, Antony Partos – Jack Irish
Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Aplin, Dmitri Golovko – Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries
Maria Alfonsine, Caitlin Yeo – Wakefield
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Anthony El-Ammar, Adam Gock, Mitch Stewart, Dinesh Wicks, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Rufio Sandilands, Alex Slater, Adam Sofo Cassie To – Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire
Cezary Skubiszewski, Jan Skubiszewski – Halifax Retribution
Roger Mason – Hungry Ghosts
Antony Partos – The End
Feature Film Score of the Year
Brian Cachia – Bloody Hell
Christopher Gordon – June Again
Antony Partos – Rams
Michael Yezerski – The Tax Collector
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks – MasterChef, 20 To 1, Anh’s Brush With Fame
Anthony El-Ammar – MasterChef, Married At First Sight, Lego Masters
Jay Stewart – The Block, Better Homes And Gardens, House Rules
Mitch Stewart – MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love On The Spectrum
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks – MasterChef, Holey Moley (USA), Sea Patrol (Seasons 1 and 2)
Alastair Ford – McLeod’s Daughters
Michael Yezerski – A Place To Call Home (Season 1 and 2, 5 and 6), Deputy, Reef Break
Neil Sutherland – Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet