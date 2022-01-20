Gordi, Alex Lahey, Birdz among 2021 Screen Music Awards nominees

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild Of Screen Composers have revealed the nominees for the 2021 Screen Music Awards, with Alex Lahey, Gordi, Haiku Hands, Birdz and Trials among those named.

The aforementioned artists are all first-time nominees, with all shortlisted in the Best Original Song Composed for the Screen category.

Lahey and Gordi, along with Gabriel Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) are nominated for their The Mitchells vs. the Machines track ‘On My Way’. Haiku Hands, along with Joelistics and Hermitude‘s Luke Dubber, meanwhile, are nominated for their Freaky cut ‘Suck My Cherry’.

Birdz, Trials and Fred Leone are nominated for ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky, with Brontë Horder rounding out the nominations with ‘Fragile Soul’ from Ellie Was Here.

Elsewhere, composers Antony Partos, Cezary Skubiszewski and Michael Yezerski all have three nominations each across categories like Feature Film Score of the Year, Best Music for a Documentary, Best Soundtrack Album, Best Music for a Television Series or Serial and Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie. See the full list of nominations below.

The 2021 Screen Music Awards were initially set to take place in November of last year, but were pushed back to 2022 due to uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions. The awards are are set to be announced on February 22, however, no live event will take place.

The nominees for the 2021 Screen Music Awards are:

Best Music for an Advertisement

Matteo Zingales – Save Our Sons: Heartbeat

Scott Langley – Suncorp Team Girls | The Drive

Jonathan Dreyfus and Daniel Müller – The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall – The Worst Block in Town: Australian Red Cross

Best Music for a Documentary

Cezary Skubiszewski – Chef Antonio’s Recipes for Revolution

Caitlin Yeo – Playing with Sharks

Maria Grenfell – Quoll Farm

Rob Law – The Magnitude of All Things

Best Music for a Short Film

Fiona Hill – Circumstance 2000

Jorden Heys – Elagabalus

Jonathan Nix – Lifeblood

Adam Moses – Yellow Jack

Best Soundtrack Album

Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson, Steve Peach –Bluey the Album

Christopher Gordon – Buckley’s Chance

Freya Berkhout – The Greenhouse

Michael Yezerski – The Vigil



Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Nathan Bird, Fred Leone, Daniel Rankine – ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ (Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky)

Brontë Horder – ‘Fragile Soul’ (Ellie Was Here)

Alex Lahey, Sophie Payten, Gabriel Strum – ‘On My Way’ (The Mitchells Vs. The Machines)

Luke Dubber, Beatrice Lewis, Joel Ma, Claire Nakazawa, Mieh Nakazawa, Angus Stuart – ‘Suck My Cherry’ (Freaky)

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Joff Bush – Bluey

Ack Kinmonth – Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal

Piers Burbrook de Vere & Angela Little – Dive Club

Russell Thornton – Space Nova: Seaweed Samba

Best Television Theme

Ned Beckley, Joni Hogan, Josh Hogan – 100% Wolf

Cezary Skubiszewski, Jan Skubiszewski – Halifax Retribution

Roger Mason – Hungry Ghosts

Maria Alfonsine – Wakefield

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

David McCormack, Matteo Zingales – Bump

David McCormack, Antony Partos – Jack Irish

Burkhard Dallwitz, Brett Aplin, Dmitri Golovko – Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

Maria Alfonsine, Caitlin Yeo – Wakefield

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Anthony El-Ammar, Adam Gock, Mitch Stewart, Dinesh Wicks, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Rufio Sandilands, Alex Slater, Adam Sofo Cassie To – Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire

Cezary Skubiszewski, Jan Skubiszewski – Halifax Retribution

Roger Mason – Hungry Ghosts

Antony Partos – The End

Feature Film Score of the Year

Brian Cachia – Bloody Hell

Christopher Gordon – June Again

Antony Partos – Rams

Michael Yezerski – The Tax Collector

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks – MasterChef, 20 To 1, Anh’s Brush With Fame

Anthony El-Ammar – MasterChef, Married At First Sight, Lego Masters

Jay Stewart – The Block, Better Homes And Gardens, House Rules

Mitch Stewart – MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love On The Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks – MasterChef, Holey Moley (USA), Sea Patrol (Seasons 1 and 2)

Alastair Ford – McLeod’s Daughters

Michael Yezerski – A Place To Call Home (Season 1 and 2, 5 and 6), Deputy, Reef Break

Neil Sutherland – Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet