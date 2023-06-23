SE SO NEON tease 2023 world tour in the US, UK, Asia and more

South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON has announced their upcoming 2023 world tour.

SE SO NEON revealed on Twitter that they would be touring the world this year. In their post, the brand announced that their upcoming world tour will feature shows in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

“Ready to set sail on SE SO NEON’s pirate ship?” the band wrote in the Twitter post. “Detailed information about the tour and ticket opening announcement will be released sequentially.”

North America / UK/EU / Asia-Pacific Ready to set sail on SE SO NEON's pirate ship? Detailed information about the tour and ticket opening announcement will be released sequentially. pic.twitter.com/e8AXJlLmgK — 새소년 SE SO NEON (@se_so_neon) June 22, 2023

Earlier this year, SE SO NEON frontwoman So!YoON! released her second studio album, ‘Episode1: Love’. The record notably featured the lead single ‘Smoke Sprite’, a collaboration with RM of K-pop boyband BTS.

In an interview with NME, So!YoON! said that her collaboration with RM was “very natural”. She added: “We first met last summer, when he was preparing to release his solo album ‘Indigo’. I was working on my album too, so we were just in the studio, sharing demos and tracks with each other.”

In other touring news, KCON LA 2023 has announced the artists that will be attending its ‘Showcase: Nice to Meet U’ event, ‘Showcase: Nice to Meet U’. It’ll feature Limelight, VERIVERY, XG and more. Check out the full KCON LA 2023 line-up here.

Meanwhile, Odd Eye Circle, a sub-unit of K-pop girl group LOONA, have announced their 2023 tour of Europe. Their upcoming 2023 ‘Volume Up’ Europe tour will feature shows in Berlin, London, Paris and more. Check out the full list of dates here.