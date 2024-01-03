Sea Girls announce details of new album ‘Midnight Butterflies’

Sea Girls have announced details of their upcoming third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’. Pre-order it below.

The follow-up to their past two albums – 2020’s ‘Open Up Your Head’ and 2022’s ‘Homesick’, the upcoming LP is set to arrive on June 14, and is described in a press release as being centred around “melodic joy” and “pop perfection”.

It also arrives via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and is available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

‘Midnight Butterflies’ will feature the two previously released singles: ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’, as well as tracks that feature contributions from some of the most exciting producers in recent years.

These include Benjy Gibson, who worked on Fred Again..’s ‘Actual Life 3’, and co-wrote and produced ‘Scream and Shout’, and the title track ‘Midnight Butterflies’ which was co-written, produced & mixed with Matt Schwartz of Yungblud.

“It feels and sounds like a fledgling band making their energetic untainted debut record. It’s super optimistic and euphoric,” said frontman Henry Camamile of the album.

“There was a huge freedom in making this record. It’s an exciting time for music across genres, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?” Check out the tracklist and album artwork below.

The ‘Midnight Butterflies’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘Midnight Butterflies’

2. ‘I Want You To Know Me’

3. ‘Come Back To Me’

4. ‘Horror Movies’

5. ‘Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?’

6. ‘Scream And Shout’

7. ‘Weekends And Workdays’

8. ‘Superman’

9. ‘First On My List’

10. ‘Young Strangers’

11. ‘Polly’

12. ‘After Hours’

Advertisement

The forthcoming album comes after a huge year for Sea Girls in 2023. This included a milestone headline show at Alexandra Palace and a support slot with Louis Tomlinson at his gig at London’s O2.

In the latter half of last year they also shared details of an upcoming run of headline shows in the UK and Australia, as part of the ‘Young Strangers’ tour. These include stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane later this month, followed by eight shows across the UK and Ireland in the Spring. Visit here for remaining tickets to UK shows.