SEABASS share EP title track, ‘Always Kidding’

Adelaide four-piece SEABASS have released the title track from their forthcoming debut EP, ‘Always Kidding’.

The single – out today (February 3) – is described by frontwoman Angie Siegmann as “about the silliness of having to entertain yourself without the internet.”

“It’s also tied in with the silliness of chasing after a potential lover,” she said.

Siegmann adds the song focus on “the dumb stuff you do that you then ruminate on for years afterwards.”

The music video to accompany ‘Always Kidding’ sees the band work with noted photographer Morgan Sette. She shot the video across various locations in Adelaide’s inner north and the Port Adelaide district.

“She’s created a more wholesome glimpse of what it’s like to be in a band with your friends,” says SEABASS’ bassist Flik Freeman on Sette’s video.

Freeman also jokes that the band is “much less active in real life.”

Watch the video below:

SEABASS formed nearly two years ago, coming together for an opportunity to support Pussy Riot at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Since then, the band have been nominated several times for the South Australian Music Award. They were also the recipients of the APRA AMCOS Emily Burrows Award last year.

Their debut EP, ‘Always Kidding’, is slated for release later this month.