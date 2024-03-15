Seal comes to blows with harpist over guitar pedal video: “I get it’s a parody but it’s not a very good one”

Seal has called out an electroacoustic harpist over her guitar pedal video which features her cleaning a pedal in the sink.

Emily Hopkins shared a video clip on her Instagram of her cleaning her guitar pedals. “This is exactly how I clean my pedals,” she begins and shows herself washing them with soap and water. To really “get in there,” she shows herself using a toothbrush for the circuit board.

To end the video, Hopkins reveals that she is giving away one of her favourite Uni-Vibe pedals – the Eventide Riptide pedal – telling her followers that in order to enter for a chance to win all they have to do is like the video, tag a friend, and comment “This is exactly how I clean my pedals”.

The ‘Kiss From A Rose” singer came across the video and was not a fan of the gag. “What was the point of doing it? I get it’s a parody but it’s not a very good one,” Seal commented on the post to which Hopkins replied: “Sorry Mr. Seal.”

She then took a screenshot of the memorable moment and shared it on her official Threads account with the caption: “Seal™️ giving me shit on Instagram was not on my 2024 bingo card”

Seal has since then commented back on her Instagram post saying: “I’m so sorry Emily, I do think you’re not only funny but an EXCEPTIONAL musician! Would love to collaborate one of these days.”

Seal™️ giving me shit on Instagram was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/86Dxd3DKAl — Emily Hopkins (@emilyharpist) March 14, 2024

Update: Seal is epic pic.twitter.com/qriNyABSQ5 — Emily Hopkins (@emilyharpist) March 15, 2024

