Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman in new “revenge porn” lawsuit

Warning: This article contains details and accusations of sexual and physical abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and more in a new lawsuit, filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday (November 23).

The new lawsuit, filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleges that Combs had “intentionally” drugged and sexually assaulted Dickerson-Neal in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University, per CNN and Rolling Stone. The suit also alleges that Combs had filmed the alleged incident, and that he showed the video to other people in an act of “revenge porn”.

Dickerson-Neal reportedly “reluctantly agreed” to have dinner with Combs at a restaurant in Harlem and that he “pushed” for her to keep him company afterward. While at dinner, she was allegedly drugged by Combs, and was soon in a “physical state where she could not independently stand or walk”. He then “proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her,” the lawsuit alleges.

Combs is also accused of filming the sexual assault, which Dickerson-Neal claims was distributed to other music executives in New York without her consent. She was later alerted to the sex tape by a friend who had seen the video.

The lawsuit alleges that Dickerson-Neal’s life “went into a tailspin,” and that she was admitted to hospital for severe depression and suicide ideation.

As a result, Dickerson-Neal is seeking unspecified damages from Combs, including those to “redress the injuries she has suffered as a result of being sexually harassed, abused, and a victim of revenge porn.” The lawsuit names Combs, his company Bad Boy Entertainment, and Combs Enterprises as defendants.

A representative for Combs denied these allegations in a statement to TMZ, which reads: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

The new lawsuit comes a week after Combs was named in a similar lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura last week. Ventura’s lawsuit alleged that Combs had raped and physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally abused her throughout the course of their relationship.

Combs denied the allegations at the time, saying through a representative that Ventura was seeking a payday”. However, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.