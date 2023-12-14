Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ family reality TV show is scrapped

A reality TV show that was set to focus on Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs and his family has been officially cancelled.

The show, reportedly titled Diddy +7 was set to be based around Diddy and his family but now Hulu have officially cancelled the show. It was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73.

The American rapper has faced several sexual assault allegations in recent weeks, including the latest that alleges he took part in a “gang rape” of a girl who was aged 17 at the time.

In response, the music mogul shared a statement once again denying all the claims made against him, saying that over the past two weeks he has “sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he said in a statement to X/Twitter, also saying he vows he will “fight for my name, my family and for the truth”. Elsewhere, he labelled the allegations as “sickening” and accused those behind the claims are “looking for a quick payday”.

These claims are just one of the multiple accusations of sexual abuse brought forward against Diddy in recent weeks.

Last month, the hip-hop icon and mogul was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

A week after Cassie’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one, named Joi Dickerson-Neal, claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

Combs denied Cassie’s allegations at the time, however, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

His lawyers also stated that a settlement is not an admission of guilt.

A representative for Combs denied the allegations made by Dickerson-Neal in a statement to TMZ, which read: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.