Sean Ono Lennon marks Paul McCartney’s birthday with cover of ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son Sean Ono Lennon has paid tribute to Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday with a cover of ‘Here, There and Everywhere.’ Check it out below.

Sharing the video, Sean Lennon wrote: “A little birdy told me this was one of [your] fav Beatles tunes.”

He continued: “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up…!)”

Advertisement

Check out the cover here:

Fans and stars alike have flocked to social media today to pay tribute to McCartney on the legendary singer-songwriter’s birthday.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter accounts for McCartney’s late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison each posted a birthday message. Lennon’s birthday shoutout came alongside a playlist of the pair’s greatest songwriting collaborations; Harrison’s included some old footage of McCartney, shot by Harrison himself.

They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/foex8TZa8m — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 17, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL!

🎧 → Listen To This Playlist.

Notable writing collaborations between @JohnLennon & @PaulMcCartney.

What's your favourite Lennon & McCartney song?https://t.co/lSeMcMHvId — John Lennon ☮️🏳️ (@johnlennon) June 18, 2022

Advertisement

Paul McCartney is set to become the oldest Glastonbury headliner when he takes to the Pyramid Stage next Saturday evening (June 25). He’ll top the bill alongside Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, the latter of whom will become the festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner.

On Thursday night (June 16), McCartney joined forces with Bruce Springsteen as he wrapped his ‘Got Back’ US tour in New York.

McCartney welcomed The Boss onstage at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as a “birthday present to myself” to perform the latter’s 1984 classic ‘Glory Days’ before the pair played The Beatles‘ ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

Later in the show, Jon Bon Jovi also joined McCartney onstage to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.