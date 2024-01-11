Sean Paul begs Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom to end feud

Sean Paul has asked Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom to end their online feud and “live better.”

Earlier this week, Kingdom and Don exchanged diss tracks after the latter allegedly indirectly called the other out in a song snippet. Don was the first to release hers with ‘Dat A Dat’ before the Jamaica-born singer replied with the disrespectful ‘London Bed’. It is believed that the conflict started over a spat concerning Don’s ex-boyfriend, afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy.

Yesterday, Paul commented on the Don-Kingdom feud in an Instagram post. In the photo, he disagreed with how the women spoke about each other in their respective tracks and that they need to “live better” and not “follow the waste dem.”

Advertisement

In the caption, he wrote in all capitals: “I [don’t] love this not one [at] all. [Women] should [be] warriors yes. but [for] a cause. [You] should lead the way morally [for] the fam. Men get heated. [You] calm us down. How can we calm down if y’all doin’ dat [too]. 2 beautiful black women. Live beta. Set a beta example pls. [For] the culture mah beg uno. [For] the kids. [For] the younger females. @stefflondon @jadakingdom done talk!!!”

In the comments, some fans called out the hypocrisy in Paul’s statement as “clashing” (a musical battle) is a key element of dancehall and sound system culture, regardless of gender. One user wrote: “OK but when the men in dancehall do this it’s perfectly fine??? This post is bias[ed]!! Best yuh delete this before the woman dem start ‘clatt yuh!!”

Others defended Paul’s plead for “positivity.” A fan wrote: “This kind of negativity turns me off. Too much mean girl energy in the dancehall space. Talented female artists shouldn’t have to resort to mix up and debasing each other to get some attention. [Shake my head]!”

Don downplayed the dispute, commenting under the post, “It’s not that serious trust me just sum fun.”

Earlier this week, Don and Kingdom dropped new diss tracks aimed at one another. The former replied to ‘London Bed’ with the ominous track ‘Dead Gyal Walking’ and, hours later, the Jamaica-born star released the most recent track in the feud called ‘Steff Lazarus’.

Advertisement

‘London Bed’ and ‘Dead Gyal Walking’ are currently Number One and Two on the YouTube trending chart.

‘Steff Lazarus’ also sent shots at Asian Doll, an American rapper who was once friends with Kingdom. After Don released ‘Dead Gyal Walking’, Doll tweeted that she and Kingdom are no longer friends because the latter is allegedly a “druggie” and has done some questionable things.

Both dancehall stars have since gone on Instagram to address the “lies” one another told as well as say that they are over the “war.” In Don’s Instagram story, she wrote; “I can’t respect Twinki cuz everything she said in her last song about ME was lies… I have given you enough of my time that I wish I [didn’t] have.”

Kingdom replied to Don in an Instagram Live broadcast, telling her that she “made up not one line” and that the rapper needs to “check her circle” as they gave her the information she used for ‘London Bed’.

JADA KINGDOM TELLS STEFFLON DON FI SUCK HAR M0THER WID HAR LAWSUIT 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wofvHpiKfm — ROMEKO ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) January 11, 2024

In other news, Don teased her more club-friendly contribution to the popular ‘Dutty Money Riddim’. This comes days after Kingdom released her salacious track ‘What’s Up? (Big Buddy)’ on the same instrumental.

Don will also headline Limitless Live – the largest live music show in the UK next April.