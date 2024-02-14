Seasick Steve announces new album and shares lead single ‘Backbone Slip’

Seasick Steve has announced details of his new album ‘A Trip A Stumble A Fall Down On Your Knees’, and has shared its lead single ‘Backbone Slip’.

The album is set to be released on June 7 via SO Recordings and can be pre-ordered here. To go alongside the announcement, Steve has also confirmed a run of six UK instore and outstore live shows to take place around the release date – see all the details below.

Speaking about the new song, Steve has said: “Some people just can’t let loose, ya know what I mean? ‘Like a wooden statue’. Get that backbone to slip a little y’all. It’s all in the song, it’s all in the song. I give it an 8 for danceability.”

Steve has also commented on the making of the album: “This album was made by mistake, as the title suggests we just tripped and stumbled into it, and it became my favourite album ever and the piece of work I’m most proud of to date. There’s not a week goes by that I don’t thank my lucky stars for that night on the Hootenanny which has brought us here to this record”.

The Hootenanny in question was Jools Holland’s annual New Year’s Eve BBC show, which Steve appeared on in 2006. The performance earned rave reviews and led to a huge late career resurgence for the blues musician, who had previously been a session player and part-time producer.

Seasick Steve was recently announced as being part of the lineup for this year’s Black Deer Festival, alongside the likes of Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, The Staves and Villagers. The festival is set to take place in Eridge Park, Kent from June 14-16, and tickets are available here.

Alongside that festival, Steve will also play the following shows, for which tickets can be found here:

JUNE

6 – Kingston, Banquet Records @ Pryzm (8:30pm)

7 – London, Rough Trade East (7pm)

8 – London, HMV Oxford Street (2pm)

9 – Bristol, Rough Trade (12pm)

10 – Nottingham, Rough Trade (7pm)

12 – Leeds, Crash Records @ Brudenell Social Club (7pm)