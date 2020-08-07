Seaside share new single ‘Dopamine’, announce launch show

Seaside have shared a new single, entitled ‘Dopamine’.

The track was produced by the band, but mixed by Paul Pilsneniks – known for his work on The Mars Volta’s 2005 album ‘Frances The Mute’. The dense and restless sound of the prog band looms over ‘Dopamine’ – listen below:

The new track continues a prolific year for the Byron Bay quartet, following their debut EP ‘In Another Life’ in June and standalone single ‘Shame’ in March.

Frontwoman Darcy Dexter said in a press release ‘Dopamine’ was about getting “caught in the whirlwind that is love”.

“Letting it consume you and throw you around without giving it a definition or needing to explain it. It can be both the best and worst feeling all at once, but it’s the one thing that universally ties us all together,” she said.

Seaside are set to launch ‘Dopamine’ in a limited-capacity show at Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane on August 22, with Melaleuca supporting. Tickets are available from the band’s website here.

Yesterday, Seaside released a short clip documenting the making of ‘Dopamine’, which you can see below. A music video for the track is expected in the coming weeks.

The making of 'Dopamine' (Studio Vid)'Dopamine' comes out tomorrow! Pre save via the link to hear it first – https://ffm.to/seasidedopamine Posted by Seaside – band on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The band first came to prominence in 2018, after winning a local triple j Unearthed competition to perform at Splendour in The Grass.