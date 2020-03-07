Sébastien Tellier announces new album ‘Domesticated’

Sébastien Tellier has announced his new album ‘Domesticated’, which is due for release next month – you can see the full tracklist below.

Having returned with the single ‘A Ballet’ back in January, the French musician has now shared details on his sixth full-length record.

The project will see Tellier explore the parallels between music and the relentless routine of domestic life, continuing the theme touched upon with his previous single.

Advertisement

“Domestication is a universal subject, an experience we all go through,” he explained. “It’s about transforming the everyday into something extraordinary.

“I wanted to talk about how we are prisoners to domestic chores because, for humans, life doesn’t exist if we don’t endeavour. Life is a permanent struggle, and domestic chores are at the centre of that battle.”

As well as ‘The Ballet’, the album’s tracklist includes the titles ‘Stuck In A Summer Love’, ‘Domestic Tasks’, ‘Oui’ and ‘Hazy Feelings’.

The full tracklist for ‘Domesticated’ is as follows:

‘A Ballet’

‘Stuck In A Summer Love’

‘Venezia’

‘Domestic Tasks’

‘Oui’

‘Atomic Smile’

‘Hazy Feelings’

‘Won’

Advertisement

‘Domesticated’ is set to arrive on April 24 – you can pre-order it here.

Following the LP’s release, Tellier will perform a sold-out headline show at Paris’ La Cigale venue on May 11. Further dates are expected to be announced shortly.

In a four-star review of Sébastien Tellier’s 2014 album ‘L’Aventura’, NME said: “French jack-of-all-trades Tellier produces a lurid concept album as cheesy as a Camembert Cravat. Fantastique, then.”