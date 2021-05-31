Watch Second Idol’s lo-fi new video for ‘Out Of Time’

Sydney-based rock band Second Idol have released a video for their new single, ‘Out Of Time’.

The grunge-influenced track serves as the second single from Second Idol’s debut EP, ‘Defence Mechanisms’, following ‘White Noise’ in February. The EP was released independently in May.

Watch the video for ‘Out Of Time’ below:

The film clip for ‘Out Of Time’ is marked by its handheld camcorder aesthetic and interpolations of 90s-inspired VHS effects. It was directed and edited by band member Maxine Gillon, and was shot at Sydney venue Good Loco in collaboration with cinematographer Cam Davies.

“We wanted to create a performance-based clip that borrows from the aesthetic and energy of Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘March Of The Pigs’,” Gillon and said in a press statement alongside lead singer Kate Olivia.

“The idea was to present the liminal space of the band as a live entity. Given the reputation we’ve garnished as a compelling live act, we wanted to document the energy that exists between us on stage and put that at the forefront of our presentation as a band.”

Second Idol will take ‘Out Of Time’ to the stage on a run of shows across the Australian east coast, playing to a hometown crowd in Sydney on Saturday June 19 before hitting Melbourne, Wollongong and Canberra.

Second Idol were previously known as Bruise Pristine, named after an early Placebo song, before changing their name earlier this year.

Second Idol’s ‘Defence Mechanisms’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 19 – Sydney, The Chippo

JULY

Friday 9 – Melbourne, The Tote

Saturday 31 – Wollongong, Dicey Riley’s

AUGUST

Sunday 1 – Canberra, Sideway