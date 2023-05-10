Secret Sounds announces monthly multi-genre club night Ground Level at the Lansdowne Hotel

In partnership with Secret Sounds

Secret Sounds has announced a new monthly club night, dubbed Ground Level.

READ MORE: Here are all the biggest concerts and tours coming to Australia in 2023

The Australian concert, festival and events promoter has confirmed that Ground Level will be a regular affair held at the iconic Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney.

Advertisement

The first Ground Level event is set to take place on Thursday, May 18 from 8pm until late. Entry is free, with RSVPs available here. Tapped to perform at the inaugural Ground Level event are rapper Isaac Puerile, electronic and reggaeton artist Cherry Chola and rising SoundCloud rapper LILPIXIE – all hailing from Sydney, as well as Newcastle alternative rap duo Craterface.

LILPIXIE will kick off the night’s entertainment. The 19-year-old artist most recently released their single ‘A Midsummer Nightmare (Rendition)’ featuring Milk Crate in late March.

Craterface – the duo of Baby bruh and Taki Local – will perform next, bringing their signature blend of hyper-pop and rap before electronic and reggaeton artist Cherry Chola’s takes the stage with her upbeat Venezuelan-inspired sound.

Rapper and producer Isaac Puerile will close out the first edition of Ground Level with a bevy of tracks from his discography including his latest singles ‘Outside’ and ‘Paranold’.

Advertisement

Per a press release, Secret Sounds has promised that Ground Level will be “an exciting platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents and connect with the local music community.”

“Ground Level aims to build a loyal group of emerging and local artists, and fans – where they can discover new talent, network with others in the industry and connect with potential collaborators.” Secret Sounds also teases the possibility of “surprise international guests”.

Monthly performance line-ups will vary, along with its event date. Secret Sounds has promised that Ground Level will “feature an exciting mix of artists from various music genres, including hip-hop, rap, hyper-pop, post-punk and more”.