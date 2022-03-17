Secret Sounds launch Flood Aid with gigs featuring Flume, The Rubens, Wolfmother and more

Secret Sounds have launched a fundraising initiative to aide those displaced by extreme flooding in NSW and Queensland, with intimate gigs sporting acts like Flume, The Rubens and Wolfmother pinned as an integral part of the campaign.

Launched today (March 17), the Flood Aid initiative has Secret Sounds aiming to raise $1million within a month. It’s been kickstarted by $200,000 in donations from the teams behind Splendour In The Grass and the Byron Bay leg of the Falls Festival – you can add to that tally here.

At the core of the initiative is a trio of concerts – two held in northern NSW and the other in Brisbane – where 100 per cent of proceeds from ticket sales will count towards the $1million goal. The first will take place at the Kingscliff Hotel this Saturday (March 19), with a line-up featuring Jono Ma, Andy Garvey, Dameeeela, DJ Seinfeld and Rona, as well as a DJ set from Flume (marking his first Australian performance since 2019).

The remaining two gigs will be held next Saturday (March 26), with one going down at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and the other at the Byron Beach Hotel in Byron Bay. The former gig will feature live sets from Bernard Fanning, The Rubens, Last Dinosaurs, Stevan and Hanni, as well as a DJ set from Cub Sport, while the latter will host Wolfmother, Dune Rats, Tex Perkins and Jez Mead, WAAX, Kobie Dee and Mylee Grace.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 12pm AEDT today via the Secret Sounds website. In addition, Flight Facilities have allocated 100 tickets to their Airfields festival – set to go down in Sydney this Saturday – to supporters of Flood Aid. These will run for the reduced price of $99.90, with that entire amount being donated to the initiative (for a total of $999).

Further bolstering the initiative is a line of merchandise branded with the phrase, “Where the muddy hell are you?”, as well as an online auction offering “golden tickets” and “super passes” to Secret Sounds’ own events (which allow the buyer access to any gigs or festivals hosted by the company), a personal songwriting session with Powderfinger’s Darren Middleton, and an opportunity to play golf with Fanning and Pat Davern of Grinspoon.

All funds raised through Flood Aid will be split between four organisations: GIVIT, Lifeline, Koori Mail and the Northern Rivers Community Foundation (a community-led effort launched in tandem with the Byron Community Centre).

In a press statement, Secret Sounds co-CEO Jessica Ducrou said the flooding crisis was “deeply personal for us”, noting that “many of our team live and operate businesses in the region and some of them have been directly impacted”. She continued: “We have also run our events in the area for decades. We are part of this community and we’re heartbroken to see the pain that’s being felt right across the region.”

Among those impacted by the floods is Ducrou’s fellow co-CEO Paul Piticco, who said: “I live in this region. My nearest town is Murwillumbah and it has been devastated. Local schools, friends’ homes and businesses, lives and livelihoods all just swept away by the floodwater. This story is repeated in Lismore, Ballina, Mullumbimby, Coraki, Brisbane and many other communities.

“The recovery, physically and especially mentally, is going to take a long time and will need lots of support so I am very pleased Lifeline is providing targeted and specialised assistance for everyone that has been affected. It has been an extremely tough two years for the music business but we are still here and still banding together to help our communities.

“Please join us. Give generously, buy a ticket, buy a shirt, make a bid and support however you can to get these families and towns back on track.”