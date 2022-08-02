See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed.

After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.

Have a look at some fan-shot footage from the festival below:

Bieber himself also shared some photos from the set on Instagram, captioning his post: “Luv u guys and I missed you.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears”. Bieber revealed his diagnosis with the condition in mid-June, a few days after he cancelled the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”. In videos he posted to social media, Bieber could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril.

He updated fans later that week, assuring fans that “each day has gotten better” and noting that his Christian faith had helped him cope with the illness. Usher would eventually vouch for Bieber’s recovery, saying in a recent interview that Bieber was “doing great” as he bounced back to his self.

Nevertheless, the full North American leg of the ‘Justice’ tour has been postponed, with new dates due to be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, Bieber has sights set on the tour’s current European leg – which continues in Denmark on Wednesday (August 3) – as well as another one that’s set to kick off next January.

Also on his itinerary are excursions to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Find tickets for shows in the UK and Europe here, and for Australasia here.