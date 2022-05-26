See footage from The Kid LAROI’s Australian tour kickoff in Sydney last night

The Australian leg of The Kid LAROI‘s End of the World tour kicked off in Sydney last night (May 26) at Qudos Bank Arena, one of two consecutive sold-out nights at the venue.

The hip-hop star’s victory lap of a homecoming concert – his first Australian show in three years – saw him draw on a wide-ranging setlist that includes hits like Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’, 2020’s ‘Without You’ and latest single ‘Thousand Miles’ as well as the likes of Juice WRLD collaboration ‘Go’, ‘Lonely and Fucked Up’, ‘Pikachu’, Attention’, ‘Wrong’, ‘Same Energy’ and more.

“I just want to say, man, I’m fucking so happy to be back home. This shit is so fucking beautiful,” LAROI told the rapturous crowd.

Advertisement

“Backstage, someone told me, ‘Just remember, when you go out there tonight, that every single one of those people in the crowd are like family.’ And that right there really fucking resonated with me, because I’ll tell you why. This is my fucking city. This is where I’m from. And you guys have seen this shit first-hand.”

LAROI’s show took place on National Sorry Day, and the Gamilaraay rapper – whose great-great grandfather was part of the Stolen Generation – took the time to acknowledge the date during his set.

“It’s National Sorry Day today. An incredibly important day when we pay respect and salute the struggle and pain of the Stolen Generation, ladies and gentlemen,” LAROI said to applause from the audience.

“It’s also a day for every single one of us as Australians to reflect on how we can all play a part in closing the gap and coming together as one. I want you all to keep that in mind as this show goes on.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the set, LAROI brought a fan onstage to partake in a shoey together, swapping shoes. “I just bought these fucking shoes. Jesus,” the rapper remarked. See footage and photos from the show below:

not bad for a homecoming after three years @thekidlaroi pic.twitter.com/tfcQHZ81nE — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) May 26, 2022

fucking hell man what a superstar @thekidlaroi pic.twitter.com/IetRvHYVZh — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) May 26, 2022

tell me why <3 pic.twitter.com/YOLz7PmF3o — L ⁷ (@dearlytaeh) May 26, 2022

laroi doing a shoey with a fan lmao pic.twitter.com/Xq3akF1e6G — L ⁷ (@dearlytaeh) May 26, 2022

The Kid LAROI’s Australian tour continues at Qudos Bank Arena tonight (May 27), before he continues to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane. He’ll also appear in Hobart next month as part of this year’s Dark Mofo program.

Additional reporting by Jackson Langford.