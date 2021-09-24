See Nick Cave as H.G. Wells in trailer for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

The official trailer for biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain has been unveiled, briefly featuring Nick Cave in his role as science fiction author H.G. Wells.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, the film follows English artist Louis Wain, who is known for his illustrations of (often anthropomorphised) cats.

Watch the trailer below:

In addition to Cave and Cumberbatch, the film’s cast includes The Crown actor Claire Foy, Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman (as the narrator), Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones, among others. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 5 after being premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month.

Cave is currently on tour with Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis, celebrating the release of their joint February album ‘Carnage’. NME gave the album five stars upon its release, writing that Cave and Ellis “take an adventurous leap into the COVID era’s dark night of the soul with this surprise new record”.

Last week, Cave announced the release of a new memoir, Faith, Hope and Carnage, arriving in autumn next year. The book will cover the singer’s perspective and personal life over the six years since the death of his son Arthur, who died in July 2015, aged 15.