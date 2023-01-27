See Ozzy Osbourne as an office worker in new Super Bowl commercial

Ozzy Osbourne has added a new Super Bowl commercial to his sprawling portfolio, starring as an office worker in a spot for workforce management software company Workday.

While the full minute-long ad won’t be screened until this year’s Super Bowl (on February 12), Workday have shared a 15-second teaser for it online.

It opens with two office workers whispering about the mysterious identity of a new colleague – “He’s supposed to be some kind of rock star,” one says – before Osbourne swivels around in a desk chair and asks, “Which one of you wants a piercing?”

Have a look at the clip below:

According to Variety, Workday’s full Super Bowl spot will also star Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr. It’ll air in the game’s third quarter, some time after Rihanna takes to the field for this year’s half-time show. Earlier this month, the headliner – who’d previously turned down an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl – shared a teaser for her hotly awaited performance.

The upcoming Workday ad will mark Osbourne’s second time starring in a Super Bowl ad. In 2011, he appeared alongside Justin Bieber in a spot for Best Buy.