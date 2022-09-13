See the new trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix special ‘Entergalactic’

Netflix have dropped the full trailer for Kid Cudi’s original film Entergalactic, an animated adaptation of his samely titled eighth album.

The cartoon was first announced back in 2019, when it was planned to be a full series. It’ll now arrive as a single, 92-minute “special” on September 30, the same day that Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ album will be released. Both the album and film are linked in multiple ways, with the former being said to serve as a soundtrack for the latter, while the latter also acts a visual accompaniment to the former.

Following a “first look” teaser that landed back in June, the new trailer shows off the narrative driving Entergalactic. According to the film’s synopsis, it chronicles “the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City”. Cudi himself will voice the film’s lead, Jabari, who falls for the Jessica Williams-voiced Meadow.

Also appearing in the cast will Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Ty Dolla $ign, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin and more. It’s directed by Fletcher Moules, and features Black-ish creator Kenya Barris as an executive producer.

Have a look at the trailer for Entergalactic below:

Cudi has dubbed Entergalactic as his “greatest achievement”, writing online: “This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life.” Back in June, he shared the first song from the film and album, ‘Do What I Want’.

Entergalactic adds to a growing list of Cudi’s film and television ventures. He starred in the third season of Westworld in 2020, and last year joined Ariana Grande in Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up (the pair also released a duet for the film titled ‘Just Look Up’). Earlier this year, he appeared with a starring role in X, a slasher following a group of amateur auteurs on a doomed porno shoot in rural Texas.

In March, Cudi announced that he had signed on to direct and star in another Netflix title, Teddy. It’ll mark his directorial debut, with Jay-Z attached to co-produce alongside Jeymes Samuel and James Lassiter. Upon revealing the film, Cudi said: “It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart.”

A release date for Teddy is yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime, he’ll appear onscreen in Brittany Snow’s own directorial debut, September 17th – he and Snow starred opposite each other in X. Also last year, Mescudi’s life and career was explored in a documentary, A Man Named Scott (which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime), and he cameoed in Bill And Ted Face The Music.

Last month, Cudi revealed he suffered a stroke while he was in rehab for depression and drug addiction in 2016. Almost six years ago, the musician and actor – real name Scott Mescudi – confirmed in a post on social media that he’d entered a rehabilitation centre after experiencing “depression and suicidal urges”. In a new interview, Cudi explained that he had a stroke two weeks into the program, which affected his speech and movement.