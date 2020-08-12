Selena Gomez announces forthcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK

Selena Gomez has today announced that she will be linking up with K-pop superstars BLACKPINK for a forthcoming single due out at the end of this month.

Taking to Twitter, Gomez wrote that the collaboration is due out Friday, August 28 at midnight EST and 1pm KST (5am BST).

“So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!” Gomez wrote.

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020

Gomez seems to be the mystery collaboration that the group teased earlier this month, along with the announcement of their highly anticipated debut album.

The album, which is due out this October, follows the band’s 2019 EP ‘Kill This Love’ and will also feature recently released lead single ‘How You Like That’.

The video for ‘How You Like That’ broke numerous records, including most-viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours, most-viewed music video on the platform in 24 hours, and the most-viewed music video by a K-pop act in 24 hours. Now, the video has over 412million views.

This will also be the group’s second collaboration with a major American popstar in 2020, following their link up with Lady Gaga for her ‘Chromatica’ track, ‘Sour Candy’.

As for Gomez, the track will be her first since she collaborated with Trevor Daniel earlier this year for ‘Fast Life’. At the beginning of 2020, Gomez released her third studio album ‘Rare’.

“‘Rare’ is a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars,” NME said of the album in a review, “and a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”