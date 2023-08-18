Selena Gomez announces release of new track ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez has announced the release of a new single called ‘Single Soon’, set to be unveiled next week.

READ MORE: What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life

The singer will release her new single next Friday (August 25), which is produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on social media to announce the song. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Advertisement

Last year, Gomez released her documentary My Mind And Me charting her rise to fame and a decade-long struggle with mental health issues. She went on to share her bipolar diagnosis and be candid about her current state.

In an interview with Rolling Stone US, to promote Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the singer revealed that she was in her early twenties when she first began experiencing difficulties with her mental health. “I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

In other news, Gomez recently released season three of the Emmy nominated show Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep. A trailer for the new season was released last week.