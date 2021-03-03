Selena Gomez shares ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators

Selena Gomez has revealed the tracklist and collaborators for her upcoming EP, ‘Revelación’.

Taking to Instagram today (March 3) the pop singer shared the song names of the seven-track offering embedded with clips of her previously released single ‘De Una Vez (At Once)’ and ‘Baila Conmigo (Dance With Me)’, which featured Puerto-Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro and was produced by Bad Bunny.

As well as Alejandro, the tracklist also revealed DJ Snake and Myke Towers as collaborators on the EP’s songs ‘Selfish Love’ and ‘Dámelo To’ respectively.

The EP – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Rare’ – is due for release on March 12, and will mark Gomez’s first project performed entirely in Spanish. Find the full tracklist below.

Upon its release, ‘De Una Vez (At Once)’ marked the first single Gomez had sung in Spanish since the release of her 2010 track ‘Un Año Sin Lluvia’.

Last month Gomez revealed on Vevo’s Footnotes series that she recorded ‘Revelación’ almost entirely over Zoom, tracked over several video calls due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Selena Gomez’s ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist:

1. ‘De Una Vez’

2. ‘Buscando Amor’

3. ‘Baila Conmigo (w/ Rauw Alejandro)’

4. ‘Dámelo To (ft. Myke Towers)’

5. ‘Vicio’

6. ‘Adiós’

7. ‘Selfish Love (w/ DJ Snake)’