Selena Gomez says she’s considering quitting music to focus on acting

Selena Gomez has opened up about quitting music in a new interview, saying she would prefer to eventually focus on her acting career instead.

In an upcoming episode of the SmartLess podcast, Gomez, who has recently starred in the hit comedy series Only Murders In The Building, said she would prefer to “settle” on one area moving forward.

Gomez explained: “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards Of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more…I would like to find something to just settle on” (via Deadline).

She told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes: “I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

In the episode, which airs on January 8 but is available now to Wonder+ subscribers, Gomez went on to note that she never intended to be a singer, but after singing the theme song to Wizards Of Waverly Place, Disney asked her if she would record an album.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” Gomez said.

“I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

Meanwhile, last month Gomez was spotted with Taylor Swift at Ramy Youssef’s fundraising event for Gaza in Brooklyn, New York.

The show took place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 8. Youssef had previously announced that all of the proceeds from the final 12 nights of his “More Feelings” tour would go to the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA).