Self Esteem announces self-titled debut book

Self Esteem has announced her debut book – check out the preview image below.

The project was confirmed over the summer by YourShelf, “a global online literary community, encompassing The YourShelf Podcast and The YourShelf Press”. Per the company’s official website, it publishes two to three books a year, including poetry, fiction and non-fiction.

“SELF ESTEEM, the debut book by Rebecca Lucy Taylor, publishing in 2021,” YourShelf wrote in August. “The second book from The YourShelf Press — details to follow ‘in time.'”

Now, the publishers have shared a “sneak peek at an unbound proof” of the book while confirming that its cover is to be revealed at some point this week. Pre-orders will begin at the same time.

“Cumming soon! My first book of work!” Taylor wrote in a retweet of the post.

The preview photo shows a page displaying the time and date “21 September 2014 at 19:07” as well as the title “SHOW US WHAT YOU’VE GOT POET”. Further details on the project are not yet known.

Taylor released her second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ on October 22.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Assured and unapologetic, it’s charged with a dark, smirking wit that’s impossible to turn away from, and achieves an incredibly impressive feat: not only does Self Esteem detail the fear, uneasiness and anger of being a woman – keys clutched between our fists – but also manages to make us laugh at the sheer absurdity of being forced to navigate a world that has, quite unbelievably, normalised misogyny.”

Self Esteem will hit the road for a UK headline tour starting in February 2022 – check out the full schedule below.

FEBRUARY

28 – The Parish, Huddersfield

MARCH

01 – St Lukes, Glasgow

02 – Stylus, Leeds

03 – CHALK, Brighton

04 – Trinity, Bristol

23 – Cathedral, Manchester

24 – The Forum, London

25 – Octagon, Sheffield