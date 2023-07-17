Self Esteem to be awarded honorary degree from University of Sheffield

Self Esteem singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor is set to be awarded an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield.

The Rotherham-born musician is set to be made an honorary Doctor of Music at the South Yorkshire university, in a ceremony that will take place later today (July 17).

The news was announced by the university on its official Twitter page, which praised Taylor for both her abilities as an artist, as well as her devotion to encouraging inclusivity and diversity.

“We are delighted to announce that Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, is being awarded an honorary degree today for her success in music and public championing of inclusivity and diversity,” the update read.

She will join 11 other notable figures being presented with honorary degrees later today, alongside this year’s group of graduating students.

Discussing the award, Taylor said: “I am insanely chuffed to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Sheffield. I love Sheffield with all my heart and to be acknowledged like this bolsters my dream of changing so much for people in music like me. I am overwhelmed, galvanised and energised!”

The 36-year-old musician already acts as a proud ambassador for Sheffield, and performed at last year’s instalment of Glastonbury in an outfit inspired by Meadowhall – the city’s shopping centre.

Released in 2021, her second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ saw her nominated for a Mercury Music Award. It also received a four-star review from NME, who described the LP as both “sharply witty” but showcasing “moments of sincerity [which] shine brightly”.

That same year, Taylor also appeared as an NME cover star, and discussed how her sexuality plays a role in her music. “Realising my sexuality wasn’t a massive deal, but it did make me feel odd about what I presented to an audience,” she said at the time. “Having to sing songs that couldn’t represent just my feelings was just very restrictive.”

“It would be uncomfortable for me to sing a generic song about nothing,” she added. “There’s people who make music which is just like, ‘La, la, la’, and they fit some words in it… Having nothing to say? Can’t imagine it.”

In other news, earlier this year, it was announced that Self Esteem is set to play a massive homecoming show in Sheffield. Announced as one of the headliners for the Rock N Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl (September 2), she will be joined by Confidence Man, Bimini and Arctic Monkeys tribute band Arctic Numpties, the latter of whom she recently joined on stage at a gig in her hometown.

The new show is being billed as the final show of her ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ era, supporting her second album.

At the start of the month, Self Esteem also performed at Wembley Stadium as an opener for Blur. Taking place on Saturday (July 8), Jockstrap and Sleaford Mods also acted as support for the band, who performed one of two mammoth reunion shows at the London venue.