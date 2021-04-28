Self Esteem returns with powerful new song ‘I Do This All The Time’

Self Esteem has shared a new song and details of a forthcoming UK tour – see the dates and watch the video for ‘I Do This All The Time’.

The new single is Rebecca Taylor’s first material since the release of her debut album under the moniker, 2019’s ‘Compliments Please’.

Speaking of the new track and more new material that will follow, Taylor said: “All my upcoming work is exploring how complicated it is to just be a human. I’m wonderful and i’m terrible. i hurt people and people hurt me. i feel everything and nothing. It’s a shit laugh but then it can be quite jolly can’t it.

“The video is the first chance to spot one of the many easter eggs for Self Esteem purists as well as the rather on the nose metaphor of me hugging myself – much like elton john in the movie rocket man does. enjoy!”

Self Esteem’s UK tour will take her around the country throughout November on an 18-date jaunt.

See the full list of dates below, and access a presale for tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – Bristol, Fleece

2 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

3 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

4 – Oxford, O2 Academy

6 – Edinburgh, The Bongo Club

7 – Glasgow, Audio

9 – Dublin, The Workmans Club

10 – Manchester, Gorilla

11 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

12 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

14 – Norwich, Arts Centre

15 – Reading, Sub 89

16 – Southampton, Joiners

17 – London, Heaven

19 – Margate, Elsewhere

20 – Brighton, Patterns

23 – Exeter, Phoenix

24 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

25 – Nottingham, Metronome

At the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK last March, Self Esteem curated an Instagram festival called PXSSY PANDEMIQUE, which featured an all-femme line-up including Another Sky, Lapsley, KT Tunstall and more.

Speaking about the event, Taylor said: “Before the pandemic there was a lot of press about how unequal festival line ups were. Having been a musician and a female for over ten years I’ve seen this happen over and over again.

“I’m proud to have such an exciting line up of talented people take part, all of which deserve a place on a real life bill in the future.”