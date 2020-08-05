Self Talk release new single and video for ‘Don’t Ask’

Melbourne’s Self Talk have dropped a brand new track, ‘Don’t Ask’, along with an official music video.

“‘Don’t Ask’ originally started as a little add-on to our song ‘Clean Washing’,” vocalist Stacey Cicivelli said in a press statement.

“I started playing the first verse as an intro to that song at shows. We eventually worked it into a full song and it became a kind of part 2 to ‘Clean Washing’, a bit of a resolution.”

She went on to explain the meaning behind the track.

“It’s about realising that some of the stuff you’re fed growing up about being a successful woman is nonsense, about seeing yourself clearly and making your own rules.”

‘Don’t Ask’ was produced by Violent Soho guitarist-turned-producer James Tidswell, who has also worked with Dune Rats on their record ‘Hurry Up And Wait’, as well as Dear Seattle.

Today’s release is the follow-up to June’s, ‘Food Court’, also produced by Tidswell, which was released as a limited edition double-sided 7″ vinyl and includes an untitled bonus track on the flip side.

Self Talk first burst onto the scene in 2015 with their debut single ‘Fist Fight’, followed by their 2016 EP ‘Seeing What I Want to See’. Their latest release was their 2017 sophomore EP, ‘Almost Everything’.

‘Don’t Ask’ is available now via all your usual platforms.