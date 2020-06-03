Self Talk share new single and music video ‘Food Court’

Melbourne indie-rock outfit Self Talk have dropped their latest single, ‘Food Court’, as well as an accompanying music video.

‘Food Court’ was produced by Domestic La La Records founder James Tidswell – well-known as a member of Violent Soho.

According to a press release, the single “discusses the weight of blame we can carry before realising that it might be up to us to look inward to fix something”. Watch its music video below:

Advertisement

“It was one of those songs where the chorus came first and it felt like something I needed to get out of me,” said lead vocalist Stacey Cicivelli in a statement.

“I still feel that every time I sing it. We wrote it and recorded the demo at least a year before we recorded it properly so it’s been a long time coming and is such a relief to finally have it finished.”

Cicivelli added, “Working with James Tidswell as producer helped us capture exactly what we were trying to create – it feels like the perfect representation of a Self Talk song, with its big chorus and hooks and the way it hits hard but still retains its pop elements.”

‘Food Court’ is now available to pre-order on double-sided 7″ vinyl, which includes an untitled bonus track on the flip side.

Advertisement

Self Talk first burst onto the scene in 2015 with debut single ‘Fist Fight’, followed by the 2016 EP ‘Seeing What I Want to See’. Their latest release was their 2017 sophomore EP, ‘Almost Everything’.