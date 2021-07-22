Semantics share pummelling new single ‘Sleep At Night’

Brisbane-based outfit Semantics have announced their signing to US indie label Side One Dummy and shared a new single titled ‘Sleep At Night’.

The melodic punk cut is driven by a sharp, overdriven lead guitar line and bold, mix-filling bass. Singer Callum Robinson’s layered lead vocal carries the instrumental with palpably impassioned energy, and a screamed hook at the track’s midway point adds a punch of raw, visceral grit.

In a press release, Robinson described ‘Sleep At Night’ as “a ‘pick your poison’ kind of song”, intended to offer its listener an outlet for their emotions.

“Everybody has a crutch and needs a little help getting through each day,” he said. “It’s no one else’s place to judge your coping mechanisms, but it’s imperative that you’re self aware and don’t dig yourself a deeper hole.”

‘Sleep At Night’ is Semantics’ second release for 2021, following single ‘Firelink’ back in January, and marks their debut on Side One Dummy – an independent, punk-oriented US label with a reputation for jumping on beloved Australian bands in their formative years.

They join local Side One Dummy signees like Violent Soho, The Smith Street Band and Xavier Rudd. “We’re all huge fans of the label and the work they’ve put behind some of our favourite debuts,” Robinson said. “Can’t believe our luck becoming part of this legacy!”

Thomas Dreux and Phil Bender-Simon of SideOneDummy Records added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Semantics. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with the music when we came across it earlier this year. They are a super talented group, with amazing songwriting that absolutely blew us away!

“We’re excited to release ‘Sleep at Night’ and announce the signing, and we are all looking forward to what’s coming next!”

Locally, the band’s future releases will be minted by Cooking Vinyl, where they join the likes of High Tension, Eliza & The Delusionals, Polaris and The Chats.

Semantics currently have a three-date run of headlining launch shows booked, supported by Launceston indie-rock outfit The Sleepyheads and Adelaide alt-rockers Bad Neighbour.

They’re due to perform at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on July 30 and the Workers Club in Melbourne the following night, though these were booked before current lockdown restrictions in both cities. They’re set to wrap the tour up with a hometown show at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Friday August 6.

Semantics are also scheduled to hit the road with Luca Brasi next month, supporting the Tassie group’s ‘Everything Is Tenuous’ tour with sets in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane.