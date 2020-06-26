Semisonic announce new EP and share first music in 19 years

US trio Semisonic have returned with their first new music in 19 years – hear new single ‘You’re Not Alone’ below.

The track is lifted from a brand new EP of the same name, which is set to come out in September.

Last releasing an album in 2001 with ‘All About Chemistry’, the band reunited in 2017. In the years in between, frontman Dan Wilson went on to write for the likes of Adele, Weezer, Taylor Swift and John Legend.

Advertisement

“I wrote ‘You’re Not Alone’ a couple of years ago at a time when a lot of people, including me, were feeling isolated and despairing about the state of the world and the direction our country was going. We recorded the song last year and I’m really happy that it’s now coming out,” Wilson explained.

Listen to the new song below:

The frontman continued: “Coincidentally, the song is coming out when both a global pandemic and racial justice protests are compelling us to reimagine our relationships to each other and the communities we live in. Just as I had hoped when I first wrote it, I hope the song will communicate a sense of connection and comfort, an awareness that we’re not alone.”

Last year, Wilson revealed that entering writing sessions with Liam Gallagher accidentally led him to write new Semisonic music.

“I admire him so much, and we had a really nice talk,” he said of writing with the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman. “I set out to write some Liam Gallagher songs, but I totally accidentally wrote some Semisonic songs instead.”

Advertisement

Speaking of the new EP, Semisonic’s John Munson says: “I think these songs have a really important and relevant story to tell.

“They embody this spirit of optimism about the possibility we can offer each other in times of hardship and struggle. I’ve always believed that a Semisonic song is one that gives you hope, one that sends you out into the night happy, one that leaves you feeling more connected to whatever it is that makes you human, and that’s something we need now more than ever.”