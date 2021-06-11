Seori on collaborating with TXT: “I was really worried and also excited at the same time”

South Korean R&B singer Seori recently talked about some of her worries while working with boyband TXT on their latest single ‘1X0=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the singer revealed that it was TXT who approached her for the collaboration. “When they first contacted me to say that we should have a collaboration together, I was really worried and also excited at the same time,” she shared.

Seori soon voiced her concerns over attempting a pop rock sound for the first time on the TXT track. She shared how she started practicing singing a pop rock tune, noting that she. “enjoyed every step from practicing to recording”, however was cautious about the entire process because she “didn’t want to mess up the track”.

“I usually like to listen to pop rock songs, but this was my first time trying to sing along with these kinds of songs, so I just enjoyed the moment and appreciated that I could work with great artists,” the singer told Teen Vogue. “I really appreciate what we did together.”

Seori also responded to a comment by TXT’s Taehyun during the group’s press conference, where he said: “I don’t think there’s right or wrong when it comes to music but when I first heard the song with Seori, I thought, this is right.”

“I’m flattered that they gave a good compliment about my voice,” she said. “Even though I didn’t have a lot of time to have a conversation with them and the recording time wasn’t that long, I feel really thankful for the process.”

Seori recently made her comeback with the new single ‘The Long Night’, which features rapper and producer GIRIBOY. The song dropped alongside a emotional music video where the duo play lost lovers.