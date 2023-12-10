Sepultura announce split after 40 years and 2024 farewell tour

Sepultura are calling it a day next year with a 40th anniversary farewell tour.

The Brazilian metal legends will play one last run of shows in 2024 to mark four decades of activity before parting ways, during which they will also be putting together a live album.

The band will record 40 live songs in 40 different cities for what will be a “massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.”

Breaking the news in a statement, Sepultura said: “Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.

“Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe.

“It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.

“After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colours and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album ‘Quadra’, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.

“During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

“We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.

“We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation – we love you and always will!

“Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!?”

You can see the full list of UK and European tour dates below and buy your tickets for the UK shows here.

OCTOBER 2024

30 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris, La Villette

31 – Offenbach am Main, Germany, Stadthalle

NOVEMBER 2024

1 – Hamburg, Germany, Edel Optics Arena

2 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium

3 – Den Bosch, Netherlands, The Rock Circus

5 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

6 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxemberg, Rockhal

8 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Academy

9 – Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre

10 – Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building

11 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland Ballroom

12 – London, UK, Hammersmith Apollo

14 – Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall

15 – Ludwigsburg, Germany, MHP Arena

16 – Munich, Germany, Zenith

17 – Budapest, Hungary, Barba Negra

19 – Leipzig, Germany, Haus Auensee

20 – Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

21 – Katowice, Poland, Spodek

22 – Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

23 – Prague, Czech Republic, Universum