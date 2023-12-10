NewsMusic News

Sepultura announce split after 40 years and 2024 farewell tour

"Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death"

By Emma Wilkes
Derrick Green
Derrick Green of Sepultura. Credit: Elsie Royman/Getty

Sepultura are calling it a day next year with a 40th anniversary farewell tour.

The Brazilian metal legends will play one last run of shows in 2024 to mark four decades of activity before parting ways, during which they will also be putting together a live album.

The band will record 40 live songs in 40 different cities for what will be a “massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.”

Breaking the news in a statement, Sepultura said: “Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.

“Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe.

“It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.

“After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colours and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album ‘Quadra’, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.

“During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

“We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.

“We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation – we love you and always will!

“Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!?”

You can see the full list of UK and European tour dates below and buy your tickets for the UK shows here.

Derrick Green of Sepultura
Derrick Green of Sepultura. Credit: Elsie Roymans/Getty

OCTOBER 2024
30 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris, La Villette 
31 – Offenbach am Main, Germany, Stadthalle 

NOVEMBER 2024
1 – Hamburg, Germany, Edel Optics Arena 
2 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium 
3 – Den Bosch, Netherlands, The Rock Circus 
5 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique 
6 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxemberg, Rockhal 
8 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Academy 
9 – Dublin, Ireland, Olympia Theatre 
10 – Belfast, UK, Telegraph Building 
11 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland Ballroom 
12 – London, UK, Hammersmith Apollo 
14 – Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall 
15 – Ludwigsburg, Germany, MHP Arena 
16 – Munich, Germany, Zenith 
17 – Budapest, Hungary, Barba Negra 
19 – Leipzig, Germany, Haus Auensee 
20 – Vienna, Austria, Gasometer 
21 – Katowice, Poland, Spodek 
22 – Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle 
23 – Prague, Czech Republic, Universum

