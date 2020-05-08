Darwin’s Serina Pech releases second EP ‘Politics’

Darwin R&B singer Serina Pech has released her debut EP, ‘Politics.’

The seven-track collection, released to streaming platforms today (May 8), is the latest release for independent label Settle Down Records. It follows Pech’s self-titled debut EP, released in March 2017.

Stream the EP below:

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Pech reflected on the release of ‘Politics’ by explaining its personal nature.

“As we deal with our personal politics on an individual level in isolation… may we be brave enough and unafraid to ask our deepest and burning questions,” she said.

“Know the worth of your internal world, and express it outwardly.”

The EP compiles all six of Pech’s singles released between February 2019 and April 2020. The singles are joined by the EP’s title track, which was previously unreleased.

Pech is a Filipino Australian who grew up in the Katherine region of the Northern Territory. She began releasing music in the mid-2010s, with her debut single ‘Sugar Muffin’ being released in September 2015. Previously, the singer was signed to Indigenous label Skinnyfish Music. She then moved to its sister label, Perambulator, before signing to Settle Down.

Most recently, Pech was a featured vocalist on ‘SABAW,’ the debut single from producer/multi-instrumentalist Kuya James.

‘Politics’ is out now via Settle Down Records.