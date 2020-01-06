Serj Tankian has condemned Donald Trump for ordering the assassination of the Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, voicing his hope that the attack doesn’t lead to “another war” in the Middle East.

The global reverberations from the Trump-ordered drone attack on Soleimani’s convoy in Iraq on Friday (January 3) continue to be felt, with diplomatic tensions rising and Iran vowing to exact “severe revenge” on the US.

System Of A Down frontman Tankian spoke out against Trump’s involvement in a tweet shortly after news of the attack made global headlines, criticising the President in a post which also contained a meme that had been posted by filmmaker Michael Moore.

A month before his impeachment trial in the Senate and on an election year Trump makes a call to assassinate a leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. A move Clinton made, bombing Iraq before his Senate impeachment. We’re saying NO TO ANOTHER WAR! https://t.co/KvLqZADAw2 — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) January 3, 2020

“A month before [Trump’s] impeachment trial in the Senate and on an election year Trump makes a call to assassinate a leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards,” Tankian wrote. “A move Clinton made, bombing Iraq before his Senate impeachment.

“We’re saying NO TO ANOTHER WAR!”

Last week’s drone attack also prompted a response from Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos after his band’s name began trending on social media following the death of Soleimani.

‘Franz Ferdinand’ actually began trending following the attack because people began comparing Soleimani’s death to that of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination in June 1914 was considered to be a primary cause of the outbreak of the First World War.