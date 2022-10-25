Serj Tankian teases upcoming System Of A Down announcement

Serj Tankian has teased in a new interview that System Of A Down could be set to return with new music.
The System frontman and soloist was speaking to Kyle Meredith recently, when he was asked what the future holds for the band.
“As of now, we haven’t talked about anything,” he replied. “We will be making an announcement about something next year that I can’t really tell you about. So there is that. But further than that, I can’t really say.”
Tankian was talking to Meredith about his new solo EP ‘Perplex Cities’, which arrived last Friday (October 21). The five-track collection serves as the follow-up to his 2021 EP ‘Elasticity’.
You can watch the video interview in full below.
Back in 2020, System Of A Down returned with their first new release in 15 years – the double A-side single ‘Protect The Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ – in a bid to raise awareness and funds amid “a dire and serious war” between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. All proceeds supported humanitarian efforts in SOAD’s ancestral homeland of Armenia.
Bassist Shavo Odadjian later opened up about why the band felt it was important to put aside their differences to record the songs.
“We need to be a part of this. We need to help any way we can,” he said at the time. “This, this is bigger than us, bigger than our emotions, bigger than our feelings, bigger than our egos.”
System went on a hiatus from 2006 to 2010 and are yet to record a full-length follow-up to their 2005 albums ‘Mezmerize’ and ‘Hypnotize’ albums. The group have, however, toured intermittently since reuniting.
They played a string of US concerts back in January and February of this year.
Over the summer, drummer John Dolmayan said it was “an insult” that System Of A Down don’t continue to make new music together.
“And here we are – we’ve made it, we have the talent, we have the ability, we have an adoring fanbase,” he explained. “We’ve sold, I don’t know, whatever it is – 30million albums or more – and they’re hungry for it, and we just don’t do it.
“That’s like the worst – having the ability to do something and not doing it is, I think, the worst thing in the world as far as in the perspective of being an artist. You’re just hurting yourself.”
Last month, System Of A Down issued a joint statement in which they condemned the “evil aggression” against Armenia. “We are extremely worried and concerned for the safety of our people and country,” they wrote.